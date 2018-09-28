WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/28/18

The two Illinois men arrested after a manhunt this week were in court yesterday. 19 year olds Dezerrick Pitts and George Lark are both charged with armed robbery in Racine County. Pitts faces an additional charge of attempting to flee and Lark is also charged with possession of a firearm. They are being held on 50-thousand dollars bond. The hunt for the two began after a reported armed robbery in Mt Pleasant Tuesday night. The suspects allegedly fled and were pursued into Kenosha County. After they fled on foot the pair were both captured separately by late morning. No additional charges will be filed in Kenosha County.

The city of Kenosha has put out an official request for proposals for its Downtown Vision Plan. The core of the project is around 25 acres of land, in part where the Kenosha Municipal Building now sits. Under the plan, that building would be razed and replaced by a new public park, performing arts center, a new city hall, as well as residential and commercial development. Around eight blocks of the city’s downtown is a part of the proposed area. Interested developers can visit kenosha dot org for more info on submitting a proposal. All submissions must be made by Friday November 2nd. You can see an artist’s rendition of the plan at our website, wlip dot com.

Kenosha Unified’s Third Friday count is completed and it shows that the district’s enrollment has decreased from last year. Friday’s count shows that there about 283 less students attending KUSD schools this year, with the initial count of 21-thousand-372 students compared to 21-thousand-655 during the same census a year ago. This enrollment number is used by the state to determine the amount of funding a district receives from state aid and local tax levies. In a press release, KUSD officials say that the decreased enrollment is expected based on lower birth rates in the district since 2010. KUSD is still expected to retain its distinction as the third largest district in the state.

Kenosha is one step closer to more life saving measures being added along the city’s lake front. Three different committees approved plans to add life preserver rings in kiosks along the north and south piers in Kenosha’s harbor as well as near the mouth of the Pike River in Pennoyer Park. The rings could be utilized by the public in the event of a water emergency. The Public Works Committee, the Parks Commission, and the Public Safety and Welfare Committee also approved proposed ordinances related to water safety. The first would make it a finable offence to go into the water in a no swimming zone, including the harbor and where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan. Another would impose a penalty for stealing or otherwise tampering with the life rings. The measures now go to the City Council for final approval.

City officials have made their recommendation for the placement of life rings along Kenosha’s north and south piers. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told three city committees this week that three life ring kiosks should be placed on the north pier-the first about 100 feet from the east end of the pier, another 300 feet from the end, and the third at 500 feet. A life ring would be placed on the south pier and also farther north near the mouth of the Pike River. Warning signs will also be installed along with kiosks. Leipzig told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the life rings are going to be placed in the most hazardous places. The south pier kiosk will be installed as soon as the city receives it. An agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to place the life rings on the north pier is reportedly nearing completion.

A former Kenosha Unified principal finds himself in the middle of a controversy as alleged details about his time at the district has come to light. Curtis Tolefree resigned as principal of Washington Middle School this summer. Documents surrounding his departure from the school were the subject of open records requests by two newspapers-including the Kenosha News. The alleged details in the documents were first reported in the Chicago Tribune last week. They allege that Tolefree reportedly engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with at least two staff members-with some encounters allegedly happening on school property or during school events. They also allege that he created a hostile work environment. Published reports also allege charges of nepotism. Tolefree has denied these allegations and has sought to not have the information from the open records request published. In an official statement he says that the allegations against him are “slanderous and unfounded.” He has not been charged in the case and has filed suit against the district. Since his departure from KUSD, Tolefree reportedly took a job at an elementary school in Zion.

The unemployment rate in Kenosha was slightly up in August from the month before. The rate was 4-point-5 percent last month, up from 4-point-1 percent in July. Countywide the unemployment rate is 3-point-9 percent which also represents a slight increase. Still those numbers are all down from late last summer. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that many jobs are slow to fill because the workforce in the area is stretched so thin. Even so the DWD says employers continue to hire and many companies are planning expansion in this area of the state.