WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/7/18

Two people died after a two vehicle crash Saturday evening involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident happened around 6:40 PM at the intersection of Highways H and S. 33 year old Joseph Schiavi was flown by Flight for Life but later died of injuries in a Milwaukee area hospital. His 46 year old passenger, Dawn Olson, was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the crash. According to witness reports, Schiavi reportedly sped up to make the light at the intersection. The motorcycle was headed north on H when it collided with a sedan turning east from the southbound lane to Highway S. Neither Schiavi or Olsen were wearing helmets. No one in the second vehicle was injured. The intersection was shut down for about two hours after the crash.

Kenosha Police are investigating a woman who was found unconscious in Kenosha Harbor Friday and later died early Sunday. The woman is identified as 58 year old Tamara Brague was found in the water near the Kenosha Yacht Club. Witnesses told WLIP News that after the woman was discovered one man jumped into the water to help pull her out. She had a faint pulse when she was taken to the hospital. She died at around 4 AM Sunday morning. How Brauge ended up in the water is still the subject of an investigation. She was apparently at the Yacht Club earlier in the night while she was boating with her husband and friends. What happened between then and about 8:40 PM when she was discovered remains a mystery. It’s unknown how she was separated from the others as they returned to the harbor. It’s also unknown how long she was in the water.

A local group is calling attention to excess water run off coming from the Foxconn site. In a letter to Mt Pleasant Village officials this week, the group A Better Mt Pleasant, says that after last weekend’s heavy rains the stormwater runoff at the Foxconn construction site was “significant and becoming a concern.” Kelly Gallaher says that while following up on tip, video was captured that shows the Foxconn site containment having been already breached. The water flowed freely and directly into the Pike River. The letter then reports that the Pike River near Petrifying Springs was near its limits. A video capturing the problem was posted to Youtube. The letter calls for the village to make sure the stormwater is contained throughout the construction process and points out that uncontrolled stormwater is destructive to natural habitats. It also notes that 6-point-7 million dollars the state spent to restore and rehab the Pike River. You can see the video and read the full letter at our website, wlip dot com.

The Kenosha City Council has approved changes as to who can become the next city administrator. Under the changes any candidate for the job can be a current civil servant-which the previous ordinance allowed-or an employee under contract with the city. The changes were approved on a 15-0 vote. A candidate for administrator-who is second only to the mayor- is nominated by the mayor and is subject to council approval. The council also approved an employee loan agreement with the Kenosha Water Utility which allows General Manager Ed St Peter to take on some of the City Administrator duties over the next several months. Current City Administrator Frank Pacetti is retiring at the end of the year and is expected to oversee the 2019 budget process for the city. St Peter will handle operational matters that are usually assigned to the position. He will stay in his dual role until the end of June.

As prosecutors prep their case against a Trevor man charged with double murder, they want access to his cell phone. 25 year old Nathan Kivi allegedly shot and killed two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Samuel, outside on a Twin Lakes bar last November. The three men had reportedly been in a dispute earlier that night. In court filings this week, prosecutors say they intend to seek the court’s permission to search Kivi’s cell phone which is in their possession. A hearing on that motion will happen later this month. Additionally, Kivi’s attorney is seeking to separate bail jumping charges from the murder trial. That trial is set to begin mid-January. Kivi is currently in jail serving time on an earlier conviction after his probation in that case was revoked.

Four drug arrests were made in Kenosha on Tuesday, getting over 100 grams of narcotics off the street. The arrests were made at a suspected drug house on the 44-hundred block of 30th avenue beginning at around 11:30 AM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the Kenosha Drug Operations Group-or KDOG-had been running surveillance at that location for the past few months. After noticing two suspects leave the residence, officers initiated a traffic stop, arresting the men inside. A third suspect was arrested a short time later. In interviewing the suspects they discovered a fourth was on the way with a drug delivery. That man was arrested as well. Investigators allegedly found 140 grams of both heroin and fentanyl in the house and in the fourth suspect’s vehicle. The suspects are identified as 28 year old Cory Piehl, 21 year old Willie Jones, 26 year old Zachary Moore, and 28 year old Dwyane Jones. They are expected to be charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver.

Downtown Kenosha Inc is looking for a new director. The organization announced that current director, Nicole Thomsen will be leaving on September 14th. DKI said that they are “grateful for Nicole’s service and wish her well in future endeavors.” It’s not known why Thompsen resigned the position but the search for her replacement will begin immediately. DKI says they are looking for a candidate with a passion for Downtown Kenosha.