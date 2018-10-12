WLIP Kenosha Rewind 10/12/18

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office will seek a state investigation into allegations of misconduct by outgoing CIty Administrator Frank Pacetti. D.A. Michael Graveley made the request yesterday to the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The move comes after Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson apparently declined to file felony charges against Pacetti and Kenosha IT Director Merrill “Tig” Kerkman relating to the alleged hacking of both city email accounts and accounts connected to the city’s former IT provider ComSys. A 60 page report was compiled by Racine County Sheriff Lt Chad Schulman in 2014, which recommended the charges be filed. Schulman alleged that Pacetti knowingly and forcefully tried to dissuade a witness from seeking charges against Kerkman in the alleged hacking against ComSys employees.Graveley says that his request aims to insure any decision on charges is based on a” complete, reliable, and untarnished investigation.”

A Kenosha man is set to go on trial next week for attempted murder in a shooting that happened nearly two years ago. 45 year old Rodney Coleman allegedly shot his 25 year old victim eleven times in a bank parking lot in October 2016 because Coleman allegedly thought the man was having an affair with his girlfriend. According to police reports, Coleman ambushed the victim in a bank parking lot in Kenosha. During the incident Coleman reportedly put the trigger to the victim’s forehead but the gun misfired; however the victim was hit in his abdomen, groin, and leg. The man survived the shooting having gone through numerous surgeries and spending many months in the hospital convalescing. After Coleman was declared competent to stand trial last year, the proceedings were further delayed so that Coleman could get a new attorney. Coleman pleaded not guilty due to mental illness at the time of the shooting. The trial is now set to open on Monday.

A Shoreland High School student was expelled after allegedly threatening to shoot up the school. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the school on Highways E and H Thursday morning after the student reportedly made the threats to fellow students. Investigators followed up with the student’s family at home where they found the teen. They recommend felony charges of making a terrorist threat as a juvenile. The student is in juvenile custody awaiting the charges to be filed.

Three men are charged in the assault of a Kenosha teen. The incident happened at the Somers Walmart a week ago today when the three men, identified as 20 Alejandro Perez, 21 year old Patrick Ventura, 18 year old Ty’mant Travis, allegedly assaulted a 16 year old employee in the store. According to the criminal complaint, the worker told investigators that the three approached him with one of them punching him while he was helping a customer. The worker was then put a chokehold before the three fled. They were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy a short time later. They reportedly told authorities that they attacked the teen in retaliation for an earlier incident. All three are charged with felony abuse of a child and disorderly conduct.

A Kenosha man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled a woman because she would not give him money. 25 year old Ian Dosemagen was taken into custody Monday at a home near the 4-thousand block of 8th avenue. According to police reports, Dosemagen allegedly attempted to suffocate the 61 year old victim after she refused to give him 150-dollars. The reports accuse Dosemagen of pinning the woman to the couch and then attempting to choke her before holding a pillow over her face. She eventually escaped his grip and give him money before he left. The victim contacted help and eventually the police were alerted. Dosemagen is charged with strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim, domestic violence and more. He is currently in the Kenosha County Jail.

A Wheatland man is missing and presumed dead after a water emergency in western Wisconsin. John Roe was never found after a boating accident that happened on the Mississippi River on Saturday. The Kenosha News reports that authorities in Cassville, Wisconsin say first responders were called for a water emergency around 1 PM and found an empty 14 foot fishing boat spinning at full throttle. It is believed that Roe was fishing when the accident occured. After an initial search to see if the person from the boat made it ashore, the efforts quickly turned to recovery. However Roe’s body has not been found. Officials say that the muddy water is hampering the recovery efforts.

Kenosha Unified is exploring new health insurance options which would begin next year. Under the current plan, the district has the dilemma of expenditures exceeding premium payments made by KUSD employees. In 2017 employees paid 56-point-4 million dollars in premiums and prescription costs. Claims in that period exceeded 58 million dollars. Analysis presented to the school board shows that Unified’s healthcare cost per employee was more than 19-thousand dollars, more than 7-thousand dollars than the public sector norm. With the current health insurance contract up next year, new healthcare insurance options were presented to the board at special meeting last night. The district has different options to consider including an increase in co-pays and a doubling of deductibles for individuals and families. Any increases though must be capped at 8 percent overall under the current agreement Unified has with its employees. The board will review its options through the rest of the year.

While Kenosha Unified enrollment is down more students are attending schools in the western Kenosha County. Schools west of the I had a net enrollment increase of 132 students in its third Friday count, with seven out of the 10 county elementary schools having more students in class this year. Brighton School has more resident students than students from open enrollment for the first time, while Wheatland Center School’s enrollment increase by 45 was due to increases in both resident and open enrollment students. Wheatland also benefited from growth in 4K enrollment as did Randall School. Residential growth in also a contributing factor for the uptick in students. At the high school level, Westosha Central has 34 more students while Wilmot actually went down by 11.