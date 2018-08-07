WLIP KTown Report 8/7/18

Two people who drowned in separate incidents in Twin Lakes were identified Monday. First responders were called to Lance Park on Lake Mary about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 54-year-old woman, identified as Carol Varney of Racine, was pulled from the lake by witnesses who began CPR. Varney, who reportedly suffered a medical emergency while swimming, was pronounced dead at the hospital. About three hours later paramedics were called to Musial Beach on Lake Elizabeth for a possible drowning. Several people tried to resuscitate 3-year-old Theodore Johnson of Twin Lakes. He was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

A teenager connected to making threats that closed down Indian Trail High School in February has been sentenced to probation. 17 year old Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas appeared in court Monday for sentencing. Moore-Thomas had previously pleaded guilty to the charges on July 19, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years probation on the charges Monday. 17 year old Lozamar Alexis Jr. had pleaded guilty to the same charges on July 18, and was also sentenced to two years probation. The charges stemmed from a social media post from Jan. 31, threatening a shooting at Indian Trail. Moore-Thomas said he posted the message on his Snapchat as a joke.

A Kenosha man arrested last summer after several controlled narcotics buys set up by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group will spend the next three years in prison. 35 year old Jesse Vargas pleaded guilty in May to two felony counts of manufacturing and delivering THC. Vargas had been arrested on Aug. 29th of last year, after a informant had purchased approximately 954 grams of marijuana from Vargas on three separate occasions in May, June and August 2017. Before he left, Judge Mary Kay Wagner cautioned Vargas that any future criminal activity or drug dealing would come with a more severe sentence.

A Kenosha man’s bond has been set at $250,000 after multiple possession of child pornography charges were filed against him Monday. 34 year old Corey Rector faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography after special agents and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Rector’s residence The tip reported that there were 715 video files of suspected child porn in a Dropbox email account. Rector — who lives at his residence with his wife, their six children, his granddaughter, stepson and stepson’s fiancée — admitted to having the email account, which he stated he used for a profile on a dating website.

Authorities say a 16-year-old from Lake County died after attending Lollapalooza in Chicago. Police and the medical examiner’s office identified the teen as Evan Kitzmiller of Mundelein. He was found unresponsive Sunday night, the last day of the weekend music festival, and pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators didn’t release details about his death…but Kitzmiller’s mother believes her son had a seizure and his heart stopped. A statement from Lollapalooza says the teen and his family are in their thoughts. The event drew hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Chicago’s Grant Park.

Police say a shooting that wounded a disc jockey at a Wisconsin radio station appears to have been a targeted attack against a specific individual.

Madison police spokesman David Dexheimer said Monday that Sunday’s shooting at WORT-FM wasn’t a random attack or an act of violence targeting the media. Police are still looking for the masked gunman who entered the radio station around 3 a.m. and opened fire on three people in one of the studios. A volunteer DJ was shot and wounded. He was treated at a hospital and released.

A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Wisconsin farmers experienced a slight increase in production costs last year.

Figures show that the average farm spent more than $168,000 on production in 2017, a 6 percent increase from the previous year. Some of the largest expense increases were for trucks, tractors and other farm machinery, which saw spending declines in 2015-2016. Simon Jette Nantel, assistant professor of agricultural economics at UW-River Falls, says labor costs will likely be the expense that influences spending in the coming year.

