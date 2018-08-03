WLIP KTown Report Web Edition 8/3/18

Though he asked the judge for probation, a Kenosha man will serve seven years in prison for a 2017 gang related shooting. 19 year old Jose Chiappetta also recieved five years of extended supervision on one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for his role in the shooting. The incident occurred in June of last year and left the victim with life-threatening injuries and a bullet lodged too near his spine for surgery. Two others involved in the crime have already been sentenced for their involvement in the shooting prior to Chiappetta’s sentencing.

A Kenosha man has again been declared not competent to stand trial for the 2015 murder of a fellow resident at a Kenosha residential facility. After hearing testimony from an expert witness, Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled 68 year old Marcel Kudzin will instead be sent to a state psychiatric hospital. Even though the case has been suspended, Schroeder also scheduled a trial start date of Aug. 27, giving Kudzin, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, 25 days to become competent in the case. Kudzin is getting close to the statutory limit to be found competent before the state would likely seek a mental health commitment. Kudzin allegedly stabbed James Nelson more than 30 times, killing him, and stabbed another resident of St. James Manor, a residential treatment center where Kudzin lived.

A search warrant served in Gurnee led to one arrest. The warrant was served on Tuesday in the 4300 block of Finch Court by the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force and the DEA. Investigators turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a handgun. Arrested was Daivon Cobb. The 20-year-old faces several charges including possession, intent to deliver, unlawful use of a weapon, and endangering the life of a child. Cobb is currently free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond.

A Kenosha man has been charged with possession of child pornography after images of naked boys were found on an SD computer card in the man’s home. 32 year old Gabriel Zuehlsdorf has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, after police executed a search warrant on his residence at 56th St and 31st Avenue Monday. Authorities say they found external hard drives, electronic devices, SD cards and a cellular phone. A digital forensic examiner on the scene completed a forensic preview of one of the SD cards and identified “approximately 115 images of male children, all in various stages of undress and posed in sexually suggestive positions.”

First Congressional District candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Paul Ryan participated in a debate Thursday night at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Auditorium. Kevin “Adam” Steen of Salem, Bryan Steil(STYLE) of Janesville and Nick Polce of Lake Geneva discussed a variety of issues ranging from healthcare to wall building. None of the three have previously held office. Randy Bryce and Cathy Meyers are running on the democratic side. The primary is Aug. 14th.

Although the agreement between Mount Pleasant, Racine County and Foxconn stated all the land in Area I of the manufacturing campus development area needed to be acquired by Aug. 1, that might be more of a loose deadline. The village has been continuing to meet with property owners in the targeted area. But it does not have all of the needed property. Tuesday, the Village Board met in closed session to discuss land acquisitions and the Intergovernmental Retail Water Service Agreement with the City of Racine. Afterwards, the board had nothing to report but village officials suggested some items will be part of a special Village Board meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 6.