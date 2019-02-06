WLIP Lake County Update 2/6/19

Dead Firefighter Family Can Keep Full Pension

Vander Tuuk 2-6-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has ruled that the family of a deceased Buffalo Grove firefighter, will keep access to his full pension. Village officials challenged a 2018 ruling by the Buffalo Grove Fire Department Pension Board, that said Kevin Hauber’s fatal colon cancer was caused in the line of duty. Had they won the challenge, Hauber’s wife would have only been able to collect about three-quarters of the money. In her ruling that re-affirmed the pension board decision, Lake County Judge Diane Winter said she agreed with medical experts who claimed that repeated exposure to smoke and other toxic carcinogens, likely were factors in Hauber’s January 2018 death.

Ice Storm Warning Over, Winter Weather/Flood Advisory Issued

Vander Tuuk 2-6-19

(Waukegan, IL) An ice storm that caused numerous accidents during the evening rush hour and overnight is now over, but more weather worries could be on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 o’clock tonight, though 3 AM tomorrow. A new weather system moving into the area could bring more of a rain/freezing rain mixture to the area. The recent mixed precipitation could also have an effect on Lake County’s main waterways…as flood advisories and warnings have been issues for the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers.

Consumer group offers guide to reduce pesky ‘robocalls’

Associated Press 2-6-19

CHICAGO (AP) An Illinois consumer-advocacy group is offering new tips for reducing computer-generated phone calls. The Citizens Utility Board released its Guide to Fighting Robocalls, available for free through the organization’s website. CUB says technology is allowing scam artists to make thousands of calls a minute, and the calls have reached an “alarming level.” The telecom services firm YouMail estimates there were a record 47.8 billion automated calls in 2018 — most scam calls or telemarketers. Executive Director David Kolata says the agency hears complaints from Illinois consumers about the nuisance calls — and CUB also has been getting the calls in recent months. He says Illinois consumers and CUB staffers are “exasperated” by the calls and the guide will help people reduce them.

Cubs family patriarch apologizes for racist emails

Associated Press 2-6-19

CHICAGO (AP) The patriarch of the family behind the Chicago Cubs has apologized after an online media outlet published emails in which he took part in racist comments and conspiracy theories. Some of the emails Splinter News published this week featured Joe Ricketts making Islamophobic comments, as well as conspiracies about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace and education. Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, apologized for the emails. Cubs’ Chairman Tom Ricketts issued a separate statement saying his father’s emails don’t reflect the values of the Cubs and highlighting that his father isn’t involved in the Cubs’ operations. Joe Ricketts sold 34 million shares of TD Ameritrade to help purchase the Cubs in 2009.