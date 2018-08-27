WLIP MLB Round-up 8/27/18

CHICAGO, IL (AP)–David Bote belted a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Cubs crushed the Reds, 9-0. Kyle Schwarber also went deep and Jason Heyward was 4-for-4 with a triple and two ribbies. Kyle Hendricks limited Cincinnati to a pair of hits over seven shutout innings to help NL Central leaders stay four games ahead of St. Louis and 4 ½ in front of the Brewers. The New York Mets come to Wrigley Field tonight, Jon Lester gets the start.

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–Milwaukee’s 7-4 win over Pittsburgh keeps the Brewers 4 ½ games off the NL Central lead and puts them one game ahead of Colorado for the second NL wild-card berth. Mike Moustakas and Manny Piña each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Jonathan Schoop (skohp) added a solo shot in the seventh. The Brewers rocked Chris Archer for six runs and six hits in the third, when two missed catches in the outfield created trouble for Pittsburgh. The Brewers will enjoy the day off today and play in Cincinnati tomorrow.

DETROIT, MI (AP)–Michael Kopech (KOH’-pehk) picked up his first win in two starts since his recall last week, giving up a run and seven hits over six innings of the White Sox 7-2 win at Detroit. Kopech shut out the Tigers for the first five innings, three days after issuing an apology for racist and homophobic tweets that surfaced from 2013. Daniel Palka’s two-run blast capped a four-run third off losing pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. The White Sox are in New York to take on the Yankees this evening.