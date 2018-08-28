WLIP MLB Round-up 8/28/18

CHICAGO, IL (AP)–Jon Lester pitched six innings, drove in two runs with a timely single off Noah Syndergaard and made two nice plays in the field, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 7-4 for their sixth consecutive victory. Anthony Rizzo homered and Daniel Murphy reached three more times from the leadoff spot as NL-leading Chicago moved a season-high 24 games over .500 by improving to 5-0 against New York this year. Cole Hamels will look to extend that streak tonight.

MILWAUKEE, WI–The Brewers begin the day five games behind the Cubs but now own a game and a half lead over Colorado for the last playoff spot in the NL. They were off last night and open a three game series with the Cincinnati Reds. Junior Guerra gets the start.

NEW YORK, NY (AP)–Carlos Rodon pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Yoan Moncada doubled in two as the surging Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 for their fourth straight win. Rodon allowed a two-run shot to Gleyber Torres but was strong otherwise, and Chicago’s bullpen closed out a three-hitter. The White Sox have won 10 of 13 and clinched their first winning month of the season by improving to 15-10 in August. James Shields starts for the Sox tonight.