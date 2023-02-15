Kenosha Prepares For A Snow Day-2/16/23

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified schools will be closed on Thursday (2/16/23) due to the Winter Storm Warning.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Kenosha area beginning at 9 AM Thursday and continues until 9 PM.

The National Weather Service says 4-6 inches of snow could fall during the day Thursday with an additional 1-3 possible Thursday evening depending on lake enhancement.

The city of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency beginning at 10 AM and continuing until 6 PM Friday evening.

Pleasant Prairie’s Snow Emergency goes into effect at noon Thursday until noon Friday.

There is no parking on city or village streets during a snow emergency.

In addition to KUSD’s closure, St Joseph Catholic Academy, Shoreland Lutheran High School, and Wilmot High School are closed due to the weather.

Westosha Central has declared a virtual learning day.