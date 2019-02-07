WLIP Sports Report 2/7/19

College BB…North Central edged the Lady Reds 60-58. Sammie Woodward had 21 points in the loss, Autumn Kalis had 12, Madie Kaelber poured in 10. But a foul called with two seconds left followed by two free throws put Cardinals ahead to stay. Head Coach Tim Bernero told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it was a game his team should have won.

The Red Men fall to Carroll 60-57. Kienan Baltimore had 20 points in defeat. The Red Men and Lady Reds have a double header at North Park on Saturday. John Weiser has our coverage at 4:45 PM.

Ethan Happ had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 19 Wisconsin avenge a month-ago loss to Minnesota with a 56-51 victory, the Badgers’ sixth straight win overall. The Badgers visit No 7 Michigan on Saturday.

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 148-129 victory over the Washington Wizards. Milwaukee became the first NBA team to reach 40 victories. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says the Bucks played efficiently in their 50 point first quarter.

The Bucks are in Dallas tomorrow night.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the struggling Chicago Bulls 125-120. The Bulls are in Brooklyn tomorrow.

Washington traded Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker.

NHL…The Blackhawks host the Canucks this evening.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is tomorrow night when Bradford visits Indian Trail. Pregame is at 7 PM.

