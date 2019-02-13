WLIP Sports Round Up 2/13/19

HS BB..BOYS: Park 69 Indian Tail 49;

Badger at Westosha Central; Bradford at Oak Creek; Reuther at Shoreland;

GIRLS: Muskego 54 Tremper 50;

Oak Creek at Bradford; Christian Life at Heritage Christian;

College BB…The Carthage Red Men host North Central tonight at the Tarble Arena. John Weiser has our pregame at 6:45 PM.

The Lady Reds are on the road at Carroll University this evening.

Michigan State defeated the Badgers 67-59. Ethan Happ scored 20 in defeat. The Badgers play the Fighting Illini on Monday.

No 10 Marquette beat DePaul 92-73. The Golden Eagles face Butler next week.

NBA…The Bucks are in Indiana to face the Pacers tonight; the Bulls host the Grizzlies at the U.C.

NHL…The Blackhawks 7 game winning streak came to an end with a 6-3 loss to Boston. The Hawks host the New Jersey Devils tomorrow night.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday night when Horlick at Indian Trail. Our coverage begins at 7 PM.