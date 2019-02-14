WLIP Sports Round Up 2/14/19

HS BB…BOYS: Westosha Central walloped Badger 65-41; The Falcons are 11-0 in SLC play and are 17-1 overall. Central hosts Elkhorn in rescheduled game on Saturday. Central can win the conference outright with a victory.

Elsewhere: Oak Creek 56 Bradford 53; Shoreland 75 Reuther 39

Tonight: Indian Trail at Case; Faith Christian at Reuther;

GIRLS: Park 32 Indian Trail 20

Tonight: Wilmot at Elkhorn; Franklin at Tremper; Indian Trail at Horlick; Case at Bradford; Shoreland Lutheran at St Thomas More; The Prairie School at St Joe’s; Waterford at Westosha Central;

College BB…The Carthage Lady Reds defeated Carroll 65-59. Autumn Kalis scored 17 points and Rachel Szydlowski had 14.

The Red Men lost to North Central 85-54. There was a bright spot in the game as Kienan Baltimore scored his 1-thousandth point, he had 16 total in the game. Carthage hosts Augustana for a double header to wrap up the regular season on Saturday here on WLIP. John Weiser has the pregame at 4:45 PM.

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo started fast and finished strong, picking up a triple-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally late for a 106-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The three-time All-Star had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists, leading the Bucks back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. The Bucks play Boston next week after the All-Star break.

Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-20 shooting, Robin Lopez added season-high 25 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110.Up next for the Bulls is Orlando after the break.

NHL…The Blackhawks host New Jersey tonight.

MLB…The Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group are launching a regional sports network in 2020 that will be the team’s exclusive TV home. The Cubs say the Marquee Sports Network will carry live game broadcasts and pregame and postgame coverage. Sinclair officials say negotiations are underway to get cable and satellite providers and streaming services to sign up for the network.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday when Horlick plays Indian Trail. Our coverage begins at 7 PM.