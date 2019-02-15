WLIP Sports Round Up 2/15/18

HS BB…Game of the Week is Horlick at Indian Trail. Our coverage begins at 7 PM.

Boys finals from last night: Indian Trail 88 Case 83

Elkhorn at Wilmot; Bradford at Case; Tremper at Franklin; St Thomas More at Shoreland; The Prairie School at St Joe’s; Central at Waterford; Christian Life at Living Word Lutheran.

The seeding meetings are tomorrow, so we will know the WIAA Tournament first round matchups by the end of the day.

GIRLS: Franklin 64 Tremper 51; Case 60 Bradford 27; Waterford 69 Central 32; Prairie 68 St Joe’s 43

Tonight: Christian Life at Living Word Lutheran; Central at Elkhorn;

The WIAA Girls Tournament gets underway next week.

College BB…Carthage hosts Augustana tomorrow in double header action at the Tarble Arena. For the Lady Reds it’s their last game before beginning the CCIW Tournament Tuesday. Head Coach Tim Bernero told WLIP that while they don’t know their opponent yet, he’s hoping it’s a team that’s recently been on their schedule. John Weiser has the pregame at 4:45 tomorrow afternoon.

NHL..Patrick Kane scored his 34th goal and added two assists to lead Chicago to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils for the Blackhawks’ eighth victory in nine games.The Hawks play Columbus tomorrow night.

MLB…The Brewers opened spring training with a clubhouse full of familiar faces. Some of them will take on new roles as the team tries to defend its NL Central title in 2019. Nearly everybody reported to camp healthy and ready to go. Left-hander Brent Suter is Milwaukee’s only unavailable player at this point. He’s recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $900.000, one-year contract. The deal is not guaranteed, meaning Cedeno could be released for termination pay before opening day.