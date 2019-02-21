WLIP Sports Round Up 2/21/19

High School Basketball Game of the Week is Union Grove at Westosha Central this evening. The Falcons have a top seed in the upcoming WIAA D2 Tournament and Coach Jim Hylberg says that it’ll take every player on the roster to make another run to Madison.

Our coverage begins at 7 PM.

Elsewhere: Bradford at Horlick; Delavan-Darien at Wilmot; St Joseph at St Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at Faith Christian.

COLLEGE BB…Markus Howard scored 28 points and Theo John added 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 11 Marquette pulled away in the second half for a 79-69 victory over Butler. The Golden Eagles are at Providence on Saturday.

NHL…Patrick Kane scored two goals, including the game winner with 2:18 left in overtime, extending his point streak to 19 games and lifting the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.The Blackhawks have won 10 of their last 12 games. The Hawks host Colorado on Friday.

NBA…The All Star break is over for the Bucks; they host the Boston Celtics at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

MLB…Kris Bryant has already made it abundantly clear in camp that his balky left shoulder of last season is completely healed. Bryant had been one of the most impressive players in Chicago Cubs camp leading up to the first day position players needed to report this week. He put on a show in batting practice and looked smooth in the field while working out on the back fields. A good sign for the Cubs after the former NL MVP played only 102 games last year.

The Chicago White Sox didn’t hide their disappointment in failing to land high-priced free agent Manny Machado, who chose San Diego’s $300 million offer instead. The White Sox, though, say they are ready to move forward with their young players and are contemplating shifting second baseman Yoan Moncada, who was a key component of the Chris Sale trade, back to third base.

WLIP is your home for Carthage Basketball. Our next game is tomorrow night when The Lady Reds play Illinois Wesleyan in the second round of the CCIW Tournament. John Weiser has the pregame at 4:45 PM.