WLIP Sports Round Up 2/25/19

NHL…(AP)–Dallas beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Sunday after blowing a three-goal lead. Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at 20 games. Jonathan Toews tied it for Blackhawks with his 29th goal after they fell behind 3-0 early in the second period. The Hawks are at Anaheim on Wednesday.

NBA…The Bucks and Bulls play at the U.C. tonight.

Cactus League Baseball…Brewers 10 Texas 1; Cubs 9 Giants 5; Padres 5 White Sox 4;

Today: Brewers play the Angels; Cubs have a split squad against the Padres and Dodgers, while the Sox face the Giants.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday as Indian Trail plays Horlick in the Regional Semi Finals of the WIAA Tournament. Our coverage begins at 6:45 PM.