WLIP Sports Round Up 2/27/19

HS BB…The Tremper Trojans advance to the WIAA Regional Semifinals with a 47-32 win over Janesville Parker. They’ll play Racine Park on Friday. The St Joseph Lancers eliminate Destiny 62-46; they get Racine Prairie Friday. The news is not as good for the county’s other teams-St Francis defeats Shoreland, Lake Mills beats Reuther, and HOPE Christian defeats Christian Life.

College BB…(AP)–Indiana upset 19th-ranked Wisconsin 75-73. Ethan Happ led Wisconsin with 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Badgers host Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere…No 10 Marquette is at Vilanova this evening.

NBA…The Bucks are in Sacramento late tonight; the Bulls play the Grizzlies in Memphis.

NHL…The Blackhawks are in Anaheim.

Cactus League Baseball…The Padres beat the Brewers 3-1; Cubs lose to the Diamondbacks 5-4; and the White Sox edge the Royals 9-7.

Today: The Brewers play the Indians; the Cubs face the Rangers; and the White Sox match up with the Reds.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday when Indian Trail plays Horlick. Our coverage begins at 6:45 PM.