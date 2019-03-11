WLIP Sports Round Up 3/11/19

College Baseball…The Carthage Red Men scored 12 runs in the first inning en route to a 27-14 win over Bethany Lutheran in game one of a double header played in Tucson, Arizona. In the nightcap, the Red Men poured it on again, this time notching a 20-2 win over Bethany. Carthage wraps up the spring trip with a matinee matchup today against Wesleyan University.

NBA…San Antonio Spurs overcame a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 for their fifth straight win. The Bucks play in New Orleans tomorrow night.

The Pistons beat the Bulls 131-108; they host the Lakers tomorrow.

College BB…No 21 Wisconsin survives Ohio State 73-67 in overtime. Up next for the Badgers is the Big Ten Tournament next weekend.

NHL…The Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes face off at the United Center.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers over the Cubs 7-5; and the A’s beat the Sox 7-6.

Today the Brewers face the White Sox; the Cubs are off.

The AP contributed to this report…