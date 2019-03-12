WLIP Sports Round Up 3/12/19

HS Basketball…Westosha Central’s Jaden Zackey won Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year honors yesterday, while teammates Dylan Anderson, Adam Simmons, and Joey Michelau also received All-SLC Honors. Anderson was also named to the first team, Simmons to the second team, and Michelau received an honorable mention.

Shoreland Lutheran’s Chelby Koker received Division-3 All State First Team Honors on a unanimous vote. Koker is Kenosha County’s All Time Girls leading scorer, pouring in nearly 780 points this season, and scored over forty points in five games this season.

College Baseball…The Carthage Red Men leave sunny Arizona on a high note, with a 14-8 win over Wesleyan. Chance Roach notches his first win on the season while Brian Polaski clinched his second save. The Red Men are now off until next week when they play Defiance College.

Softball…The Lady Reds have a doubleheader at the University of Chicago tomorrow.

NHL…The Blackhawks let loose against the Arizona Coyotes at the U.C. last night, winning 7-1. Brendan Perlini had a hat trick in the win. The Hawks are in Toronto tomorrow night.

NBA…The Bucks continue their road trip in New Orleans this evening; the Bulls host the Lakers.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers beat the White Sox 8-5; The Brewers play the Giants today, the Cubs face the Reds in a night game, and the White Sox have split squad action with the Royals and Mariners.