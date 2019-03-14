WLIP Sports Round Up 3/14/19

NHL…The Blackhawks took a big lead early and then hung on after goalie Corey Crawford left the game for a 5-4 win in Toronto. The Blackhawks continue their trip through Canada, visiting Montreal on Saturday.

College BB…Big East Tournament: No 23 Marquette plays St John’s this evening. Markus Howard is the Big East player of the year after leading the conference in scoring and helping the Golden Eagles to a second-place finish in the regular season.

Cactus League Baseball…Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has a strained right hamstring, eliminating the likely candidate to close at the start of the season as Brandon Morrow recovers from elbow surgery. Strop, a 33-year-old right-hander, felt a hamstring issue on his last pitch on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, his second appearance of spring training. An MRI on Monday revealed a mild strain. The Cubs said Strop is able to play catch but will not participate in game-related drills during the next week.

Indians over the Brewers 9-3; A’s withstand the Cubs 12-11; and the White Sox defeated the Dodgers 10-7.

Today: The Brewers play the Angels; the Cubs host the Rangers.