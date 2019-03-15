WLIP Sports Round Up 3/15/19

College BB…Big East Tournament: The Golden Eagles advance with a 86-54 win over St John’s. Markus Howard scored 12 of his 30 points in a game-breaking 23-2 second-half run. Marquette plays Seton Hall in the semis tonight.

Big Ten Tournament: No 19 Wisconsin plays Nebraska

NBA…The Bucks are in Miami tonight; the Bulls play the Clippers in L.A.

NFL…From 2010 through 2016, former Packers GM Ted Thompson signed two unrestricted free agents. Second-year GM Brian Gutekunst just added four, signing outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos, and offensive lineman Billy Turner. The new acquisitions were introduced a presser yesterday. They each signed four-year contracts worth a combined $182 million, $57 million of which is guaranteed.

Elsewhere…The Bears have signed former Packers first round draft pick Haha Clinton-Dix.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers and Angels play to a 7-7 tie; and the Cubs edge the Rangers 2-1.

Today: the Brewers play the Padres; the Cubs square off with the White Sox.

