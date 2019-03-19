WLIP Sports Round Up 3/19/19

NHL…The Vancouver Canucks stopped Chicago’s five-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks in overtime. The Blackhawks host Philadelphia on Thursday.

NBA…Robin Lopez scored 24 points to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns 116-101, snapping a five-game losing streak. The Bulls host the Wizards on Wednesday.

The Bucks play the Lakers at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

NFL…The Green Bay Packers have re-signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. A 13-year veteran, Lewis played in all 16 games for the team last season, but had only three receptions for 39 yards. He was signed in 2018 to help block in Green Bay’s running game, but the Packers ranked 22nd in the league on the ground.

Cactus League Baseball…The Giants beat the White Sox 5-2.

Today: The Brewers host the Rangers; the Cubs have a split squad with the Mariners and Royals; and the White Sox visit the Reds.

