WLIP Sports Round Up 3/20/19

Westosha Central Falcons senior guard Jaeden Zackery has been named to the Wisconsin Coaches Basketball Association Division-2 first team All State. It’s the second straight year J-Z has received the honor. He averaged over 21 points per game this season and finished his high school career with 12-hundred-50 points.

NCAA Play In Round: Fairleigh Dickinson advances with an 82-76 win over Prairie View. The Knights now play No 1 Gonzaga on Thursday. Belmot wins as well, 81-70 over Temple. The Bruins next get No 6 Maryland Thursday.

Today: North Carolina Central Eagles take on the North Dakota State Bison; and the nightcap is St John’s Red Storm against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

NBA…Khris Middleton scored 30 points and Brook Lopez added 28 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-101 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is nursing an injured ankle, while LeBron James sat out for Los Angeles due to a sore groin. The Bucks are in Cleveland tonight.

The Bulls host the Wizards

MLB…The Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s are playing the regular season opener in Tokyo this morning. Former Brewer Domingo Santana hit a grand slam and Chris Davis hit a 2 run homer.

Cactus League Baseball…The Chicago Cubs have received good news on closer Brandon Morrow and reliever Pedro Strop, who have both been slowed this spring by injuries. Morrow threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session, his first time off the mound this spring. Strop threw a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since he was injured.

On the diamond: The Rangers topped the Brewers 3-2; the Cubs lost to the Royals 8-6 and beat the Mariners 6-4; the Reds over the White Sox 6-5.

Today: The Brewers play the Padres; the Cubs get the Dodgers; and the White Sox face the Diamondbacks.

