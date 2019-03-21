WLIP Sports Round Up 3/21/19

NBA…the Cleveland Cavaliers delayed Milwaukee from clinching the Central Division with a 107-102 win over the Bucks, who played without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Khris Middleton scored 26 points for Milwaukee. The Bucks host the Heat tomorrow night.

Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kris Dunn scored a season-high 26 to go with 13 assists, and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the fading Washington Wizards 126-120 in overtime. The Bulls and Jazz play on Saturday.

College BB…North Dakota State 78-North Carolina Central 74; Arizona State 74 St John’s 65

Among the Games today…No 5 Marquette faces No 12 Murray State

NHL…The Blackhawks play the Flyers this evening.

NFL..The Chicago Bears say they have re-signed veteran punter Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract.

MLB…The Chicago White Sox are nearing a $43 million, six-year contract with highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. Jimenez’s deal would nearly double the previous high for a player with no major league service

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers beat the Padres 10-7; the Cubs and Dodgers played to a 4-4 tie; Diamondbacks routed the White Sox 11-2.

Today: The Brewers play the Dodgers, the Cubs face the Giants, and the White Sox match up with the Rangers.

