WLIP Sports Round Up 3/22/19

NCAA Tournament: No. 12 seed Murray State notched an 83-64 blowout of No. 5 seed Marquette. Markus Howard scored 26 points for Marquette but shot 9 of 27 and didn’t get enough help. Murray State advances to a second-round matchup with Florida State.

Today: No 5 Wisconsin plays No 12 Oregon…tip at 3:30 PM.

NBA…The Bucks face the Heat tonight;

NHL..The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. The Hawks play the Avs tomorrow night.

Cactus League Baseball…Brewers beat the Dodgers 11-5; The Cubs and Giants played to a 5-5 tie; and the Sox rout the Rangers 12-2.

Today: The Brewers play the Reds; the Cubs have split squad games against the Rangers and Indians; and the White Sox face the Angels.

