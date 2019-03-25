WLIP Sports Round Up 3/25/19

College Baseball…The Carthage Red Men earned a split with Defiance College, winning 14-1 in the nightcap. The Red Men next open CCIW play against North Park University on Wednesday.

NCAA Tournament: No. 1 seeds Duke, Virginia and North Carolina have played themselves into the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Zion Williamson had 32 points and RJ Barrett scored on a putback to put the Blue Devils ahead in a 77-76 triumph over UCF. Mamadi Diakite (MAH’-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE’-tay) scored 14 points in the Cavaliers’ 63-51 victory over Oklahoma, and Luke Maye delivered 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 81-59 romp over Washington.

Oregon is the lone double-digit seed remaining in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament following its 73-54 thumping of UC Irvine. Payton Pritchard dropped in 18 points and Louis King added 16 as Oregon won its 10th in a row following a 15-12 start. The 12th-seeded Ducks used a 15-3 run in the second half to take control and end the Anteaters’ 17-game winning streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed few signs he was bothered by an ailing right ankle, getting 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift to Milwaukee Bucks over the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-105. Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable after missing two of the three previous games with an ankle sprain. He made 11 of 16 shots and had seven assists in 32 minutes. The Bucks play the Rockets tomorrow.

Hockey…Duncan Keith scored 1:23 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. The defenseman took a feed from Brandon Saad, bulled his way down left wing, shrugged off a check from Nathan MacKinnon and beat goaltender Phillipp Grubauer between the legs to snap the Blackhawks’ three-game losing streak. Chicago pulled within five points of Colorado for the second Western Conference wild card. The Hawks play Arizona tomorrow.

The Wisconsin Women’s Hockey team are national champs after a 2-0 win over Minnesota. It’s the Badgers fifth national title in the program’s history.

MLB…The Brewers have sent catcher Erik Kratz to the Giants for a minor leaguer. Kratz was the odd man out this spring after the crew signed catcher Yasmani Grandal this off season.

In a surprise move, the Cubs have sent Ian Happ to Triple-A Iowa. Happ opened in the 2018 season with a homerun in the season’s first at bat and struggled from there. The Cubs also have designated reliever Brian Duensing for assignment. The Cubs also announced they had signed Tim Collins to a one-year deal, and then optioned the left-hander to Triple-A Iowa. Collins had no record and a 4.37 ERA in 38 appearances with Washington last year.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers over the Diamondbacks 3-2. The Brewers are headed north of the border to play an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Olympic Park in Montreal.

The Cubs beat up on the Padres 24-6. The Cubs welcome the Red Sox to Sloan Park for a pair of exhibition games before the season starts.

The White Sox defeated the Indians 7-3; the Sox play the Diamondbacks in a tune up game this evening.

Opening Day is Thursday.

