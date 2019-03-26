WLIP Sports Round Up 3/26/19

Preps: Girls Soccer-Tremper at Union Grove; St Cat’s at Indian Trail; Softball: Muskego at Bradford; Park at Shoreland.

NFL…As part of the celebration of its 100th season, the NFL will have the Packers play at the Bears on Sept. 5 in the Thursday night kickoff game. Traditionally, the Super Bowl champion is the home team for the prime-time opener, but the league wants to salute historic rivalries in 2019. No rivalry fits better than Chicago vs. Green Bay. The teams have met 198 times since 1921, when the Bears were the Decatur Staleys.

NHL…The Blackhawks are playing for their playoff lives as they visit Arizona tonight. They need to win out to have a chance at the final playoff spot.

NBA…The Bucks host the Rockets this evening; The Bulls play the Raptors in Toronto.

Exhibition MLB…The Brewers double up the Blue Jays 10-5. The Brewers rematch with the Blue Jays this evening.

Cubs win, 3-2 over Boston. The Cubs and Red Sox play again this afternoon.

Sox over the Diamondbacks 6-3. The Sox wrap up the practice games with the Diamondbacks.

The AP contributed to this report.