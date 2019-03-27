WLIP Sports Round Up 3/27/19

Preps: Softball-Shoreland Lutheran Pacers 20 Racine Park 0 in three innings.

Girls Soccer: Indian Trail 5 St Cat’s 0; Union Grove 4 Tremper 0.

Today: Muskego at Bradford

Baseball…Case at Central

College Baseball: The Carthage Red Men open CCIW play at North Park this afternoon.

NBA…Eric Bledsoe scored 23 points, including 16 in a decisive third quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 108-94. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee, which improved to an NBA-best 56-19. Coach Mike Budenholzer says defensively they tried to take away what Rockets guard James Harden likes to do offensively.

BUDENHOLZER 1 0327…:13…BIT DIFFERENTLY

The Bucks host the Clippers on Thursday

the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 112-103, the Bulls lost for the seventh time in nine games. The Bulls play Portland tonight.

NHL…the Arizona Coyotes boosted their playoff chances, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hawks are in San Jose tomorrow night.

MLB…Reliever Alex Wilson and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $750,000, one-year contract, a deal that includes $825,000 in performance bonuses.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract that adds $55.5 million from 2020 to 2023, guaranteeing he will receive $62,905,000 over the next five seasons.

The White Sox confirmed Tuesday what a $43 million contract seemed to signal: Eloy Jimenez will begin the season in the major leagues. Chicago’s prize prospect will make his big league debut on opening day.

Exhibition: Blue Jays over the Brewers 2-0. The Brewers open the season at Miller Park against the Cardinals tomorrow afternoon.

The Cubs beat up on the Red Sox 16-7; The Cubs open the season in Arlington, TX against the Rangers.

The Sox defeated the Diamondbacks 7-1; The Sox open in Kansas City against the Royals.

NFL…Team owners are tweaking Pass interference. Whether flagged or not, pass interference can be challenged by coaches and reviewed by officials next season. NFL team owners voted Tuesday on a one-year trial basis to include those often-controversial penalties in the officiating replay review system. The major change stems from an egregious missed call in the NFC championship game that likely led to the Rams making the Super Bowl and the Saints falling short.

The AP contributed to this report.