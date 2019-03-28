WLIP Sports Round Up 3/28/19

High School Baseball: Westosha Central 11-5 winners over Racine Park.

Today: Wilmot vs Muskego

H.S. Softball: Muskego 7 Bradford 5

Today: Muskego at Indian Trail; Case is at Shoreland Lutheran

Girls Soccer: Today-St Joe’s at Bradford; Muskego at Tremper

College BB…The Carthage Red Men drop their CCIW opener 14-11 at North Park. They next have a home and home three game series with Elmhurst starting with a double header on Saturday.

MLB…Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on opening day. Miles Mikolas pitches for St. Louis and Jhoulys Chacin gets the ball for Milwaukee in a matchup of NL Central teams with postseason aspirations. Goldschmidt is making his Cardinals debut after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona.

Jon Lester makes his third consecutive opening day start for Chicago. Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels will follow Lester in the Cubs rotation. Darvish or Hamels started the past three Rangers openers. Mike Minor will get his first career opening day start for Texas.

The consensus among prognosticators is that the Chicago White Sox or Kansas City Royals will finish in the bottom of the AL Central, and whichever team avoids the cellar won’t fare a whole lot better. Well, one of them will start the season with a win. The White Sox visit the Royals for opening day. Carlos Rodon faces Brad Keller

NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16-Gonzaga vs Florida State; and Purdue takes on Tennessee; Texas plays Michigan; and the nightcap is Virginia vs Oregon.

NBA…the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-98 on Wednesday. Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss the rest of the season after experiencing a rapid heart rate and fatigue. The Bulls say tests to determine the cause of the problem have come back normal. The Bulls play the Raptors on Saturday.

The Bucks play the Clippers tonight.

NHL…The Blackhawks are in San Jose for a late nighter with the Sharks.

NFL…Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy says the team is in talks to play a preseason game in Canada. Murphy says it would likely be the Oakland Raiders home game that would be played in either Saskatchewan or Winnipeg.

The AP contributed to this report.