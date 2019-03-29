WLIP Sports Round Up 3/29/19

H.S. Girls Soccer: Bradford defeats St Joe’s 6-1 to open their season; Tremper also notched a win 4-3 over Muskego. Union Grove held off Indian Trail 2-1.

Softball: Indian Trail 10-Muskego 8; Case 11 Shoreland Lutheran 0.

Today: St Joe’s is at Waukegan

Baseball: Central at Indian Trail

MLB…Lorenzo Cain soared above the wall to rob Jose Martinez of a tying home run for the final out, lifting Christian Yelich and the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. The Brewers and Cardinals rematch tonight; Jack Flaherty faces Freddy Peralta.

Corey Knebel will decide on Friday what to do about his ailing right elbow, potentially sidelining a key part of Milwaukee’s vaunted bullpen for the season. The 27-year-old Knebel has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He could have Tommy John surgery and then return at some point next year, or try to rehab the injury.

Javier Baez homered twice, Jon Lester pitched six solid innings and the Chicago Cubs opened the season with a 12-4 win at Texas. The loss spoiled the debut of new Rangers manager Chris Woodward. Kris Bryant added a two-run homer for the Cubs. The Cubs are off today and play the Rangers again tomorrow.

the Kansas Royals held off the Chicago White Sox 5-3 after the start of their season opener was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Eloy Jimenez went 0 for 3 with an RBI in his major league debut for Chicago after signing a $43 million, six-year contract _ a record high for a player under club control yet to appear in a big league game. The Sox and Royals play game two tomorrow.

NBA…Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds before leaving with an apparent lower leg injury in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-118 victory over the Clippers that snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo went to the floor and held his right ankle after dunking the ball with 7:46 left in the game, and he immediately went to the bench and didn’t return. Khris Middleton had a season-high 39 points as Milwaukee won its fourth straight. The Bucks are in Atlanta for matinee on Sunday morning.

The NBA is going to play a regular-season game in Paris for the first time next year. The league says Charlotte and Milwaukee will play there on Jan. 24.

NCAA Sweet 16: Gonzaga 72 Florida State 58; Texas Tech 63 Michigan 44; Virginia 53 Oregon 49; Purdue 99 Tennessee 94 in OT.

Friday’s Games: LSU vs Michigan State; North Carolina takes on Auburn; Duke faces Virginia Tech; and the night cap is Houston and Kentucky.

NHL…Alex DeBrincat scored twice to reach the 40-goal mark and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the San Jose Sharks their seventh straight loss with a 5-4 win. The Hawks visit L.A. and the Kings tomorrow.

NFL…The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

The AP contributed to this report.