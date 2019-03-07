WLIP Sports Round Up 3/7/19

HS BB…The WIAA Sectional Semi Final is tonight in Burlington. The Westosha Central Falcons play Elkhorn in the third round of the tournament. Central is 23-1 on the season and are coming off a Regional Final win over Wilmot 71-39. The Elks are 21-3; their only two conference losses were to Westosha Central. They upset East Troy 56-50 in the Regional Final. The winner tonight faces the winner of the Mount Horeb-DeForest game. Our coverage begins tonight at 6:45 PM.

NBA…The Bulls beat the Philadelphia 76’ers 108-107. Zach LaVine scored 39 in the victory. The Bulls play the Pistons tomorrow night.

The Bucks play the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee tonight.

College BB…No 16 Marquette falls to Seton Hall on the road 73-64. The Golden Eagles play Georgetown Saturday afternoon.

No 21 Wisconsin hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Kohl Center.

NHL…The Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabers square off at the U.C.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers beat the Diamondbacks 5-4; The Cubs over the Royals 4-1;

Today: the Brewers and White Sox matchup; and the Cubs host the Rockies.