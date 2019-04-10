WLIP Sports Round Up 4/10/19

High School Finals: Baseball-The Bradford Red Devils were down early but took the lead for good in the fourth inning, notching a 3-1 win over Oak Creek. The Indian Trail Hawks scored 12 runs in the second inning and went on to rout Park 21-0 in 5 innings. Elsewhere: Central 16 Elkhorn 6, St Joseph 5 St Thomas More 4; DH: Shoreland 11-5 over Burlington Catholic Central, BCC 7 Shoreland 5.

Girls Soccer: Bradford 2 Horlick 1; Indian Trail and Tremper played to a 1-1 tie; Central Falcons win 1-0 over East Troy; St Thomas More 3 Shoreland Lutheran 1.

MLB…Tommy La Stella homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-8 after Mike Trout exited with a groin injury. The Brewers and Angels wrap up the series tonight. Brandon Woodruff starts for the Brewers.

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 10-5. The Sox and Rays play another matinee later today. Reynaldo Lopez goes for the Sox.

The Cubs and Pirates are scheduled to resume their series tonight. Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Cubs. Ace Jon Lester will likely miss one or two starts because of a left hamstring injury.

NBA…the New York Knicks escaped the possibility of finishing with their worst-ever record by beating the Chicago Bulls 96-86. The Bulls wrap up the season with the 76er’s tonight.

The Bucks have their final tune up before the playoffs hosting Oklahoma City this evening.

NHL…The Blackhawks won the No 3 pick in the upcoming NHL draft in last night’s lottery.

The AP contributed to this report.