WLIP Sports Round Up 4/16/19

High School Baseball…The new Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 Poll ranks the Bradford Red Devils No 5 in the state, as they open the season at 7-0. Indian Trail ranks No 7 at 7-1. Westosha Central and Tremper received honorable mention.

College Baseball…Augustana defeats Carthage 5-3.

MLB…Christian Yelich hit three homers, including a pair of three-run shots, and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Milwaukee Brewers past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7. Yelich says he can’t understand why he’s able to batter the Cardinals’ pitching staff. The Brewers and Cardinals play again tonight.

Willson Contreras hit his sixth homer, drove in three and reached base four times, and the Chicago Cubs thawed out to beat the Miami Marlins 7-2. Yu Darvish (1-2) struck out eight in a season-high 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs. The Cubs and Marlins rematch this evening.

Welington Castillo atoned for an error with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

The Sox and Royals square off in game 2 of the series tonight.

NBA Playoffs: 76ers and Clippers win to tie their respective series at one game a piece.

