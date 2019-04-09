WLIP Sports Round Up 4/9/19

High School Finals: Softball-Westosha Central over Burlington 5-3; the Falcons controlled that one from the start with a four run first inning; elsewhere Indian Trail topped South Milwaukee 12-5, the Hawks overcame a three- run deficit with a seven run fourth. Shoreland Lutheran defeated Palmyra-Eagle 10-2. In Girls Soccer, St Joe’s over Lake Country Lutheran 4-3; Christian Life over St Anthony 3-1.

NCAA Championship Game: De’Andre Hunter scored a game-high 27 points and Virginia claimed its first NCAA championship in men’s basketball by downing Texas Tech, 85-77 in overtime. The sophomore made the game-tying 3 with 12.1 seconds left in regulation then nailed another with 2:07 left in the extra period to give the Cavaliers the lead for good. Kyle Guy scored 14 of his 24 points after intermission for the Cavaliers, who blew 10-point leads midway through the first half and again late in the second.

MLB…Mike Trout made a leaping catch to steal a potential homer from Christian Yelich in the Los Angeles Angels’ fourth straight victory, 5-2 over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers and Angels rematch again tonight. Freddy Peralta will start for the crew.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and Chicago’s beleaguered bullpen stepped up after Jon Lester departed with left hamstring tightness, leading the Cubs to a 10-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in their home opener. Brad Brach, Brandon Kintzler, Randy Rosario and Pedro Strop combined for seven innings of four-hit ball after Lester was removed with two on and none out in the third. Brach got his first win with the Cubs. The Cubs and Pirates are off today and play game two of the series tomorrow.

Blake Snell struck out 11 over six innings in another strong outing, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday afternoon. The White Sox and Rays play again today. Ervin Santana will be on the mound.

NBA…The Bulls play the Knicks tonight.

NHL…The Florida Panthers have hired Joel Quenneville as their coach. Quenneville is second on the NHL’s all-time coaching wins list and won three Stanley Cups as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.