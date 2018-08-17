WLIP Sports Round-up 8/17/18

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

High School football kicks off tonight across the county. Our game of the week is Wilmot at Bradford; Tremper plays West Allis Central, Hudson vs Indian Trail, Manitowoc Roncalli faces St Joseph, Case vs Central; and Shoreland plays Milwaukee Hamilton.

CUBS-PIRATES

(AP)–Jon Lester pitched six innings to win for the first time in just over a month and Ian Happ homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0. Lester allowed five hits, struck out eight and had no walks while improving to 3-1 against the Pirates this season. Cole Hamels starts for the Cubs tonight.

DARVISH-REHAB

(AP)–Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with a minor league team to be determined. Signed to a $126-million, six-year contract as a free agent in February, Darvish last pitched for the Cubs on May 20 and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He has been sidelined with right triceps tendinitis and an impingement in his right shoulder.

BREWERS PREVIEW

The Brewers were off yesterday. They’re in St Louis to take on the surging Cardinals. Freddy Peralta will start for the Crew.

SOX-ROYALS

The White Sox were off last night as well. They’re home tonight hosting the Kansa City Royals. James Shields will be on the mound.

PACKERS-STEELERS

(AP)–Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Jimmy Graham for a touchdown in the quarterback’s preseason debut, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34. Rodgers played in just the opening series but looked right at home after throwing the 8-yard scoring pass.

BEARS-BRONCOS PREVIEW

(AP)–The Bears play at Denver tomorrow night. They are hoping quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can quickly develop a rhythm with receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton. The two targets were brought in to boost a passing game that ranked at the bottom of the league in 2017. The Bears have spent the last two days practicing against the Denver Broncos ahead of their preseason game.

BADGERS UPDATE

(AP)–The big guys are front and center at Wisconsin, which has high hopes again after finishing a school-best 13-1 last season. Running back Jonathan Taylor probably wouldn’t be drawing attention as a Heisman Trophy candidate if not for the holes opened by the Badgers’ offensive line during his record-setting freshman season. The Badgers remain a strong favorite to win the Big Ten West division again. The season starts Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.

