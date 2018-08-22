WLIP Sports Round-Up 8/22/18

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–The Brewers remain three games behind the Cubs after Scooter Gennett (jeh-NEHT’) belted a tiebreaking, solo homer in the ninth inning of the Reds’ 9-7 victory at Milwaukee. Gennett had three RBIs and helped Cincinnati overcome an early 4-0 deficit. Travis Shaw and Jonathan Schoop (scope) homered for the Brewers, who allowed five unearned runs with Junior Guerra on the mound. Freddy Peralta starts for the Crew this afternoon.

DETROIT, MI (AP)–Jordan Zimmermann scattered seven hits over six innings as the Tigers downed the Cubs, 2-1. Zimmermann blanked Chicago until Anthony Rizzo homered in the sixth. Victor Martinez singled home a run to put the Tigers ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first. It came off Kyle Hendricks, who was saddled with the Cubs’ third straight loss. The Cubs have Jon Lester starting this evening.

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP)–The St. Louis Cardinals are within 2 ½ games of first place in the NL Central following their win at Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)–The Nationals have pared down its payroll by shipping second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the Cardinals. Murphy is hitting .300 since his return from knee surgery. The Cubs send Class A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash to Washington.

CHICAGO, IL (AP)–The Cubs say pitcher Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the season after pitching just one inning in a rehab start for Class A South Bend on Sunday. Darvish is on the 60-day disabled list with right triceps tendinitis after going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. Chicago signed the Japanese right-hander signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs in February.

CHICAGO, IL (AP)–Eddie Rosario supplied a tiebreaking, RBI single in a three-run ninth that lifted the Twins over the White Sox, 5-2. Michael Kopech made his big league debut and tossed two innings before a 52-minute rain delay led to his departure. Carlos Rodon will be on the mound for the Sox this afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP)–White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been released from a Minnesota hospital after undergoing tests following an episode of lightheadedness.

