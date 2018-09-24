WLIP Sports Round-up 9/24/18

HS FB…Game of the Week recap: Zack Watson filled in at quarterback for the Wilmot Panthers, and he scored a touchdown, Tanner Peterson scored another as the Panthers defeated Union Grove 24-7. Other highlights from Friday: St Joe’s improves to 3-3 on the year by holding off Shoreland 16-14; The Tremper Trojans notch their first conference victory 31-14 over Racine Park. Bradford falls to Franklin 41-7. The Indian Trail Hawks clinched a playoff berth, holding on to defeat Oak Creek 13-6. This week’s WLIP High School Football Game of the Week is Franklin at Indian Trail Friday night. The Hawks and Sabers are tied for first place. Pregame set for 6:45 PM.

The Carthage Red Men are looking to bounce back from a 51-31 loss to Washington University Saturday. This week they are back home hosting Elmhurst College on Saturday John Weiser has the pregame at 12:30; kick at the Keller is at 1 PM.

The Wisconsin Badgers move up three spots in the latest AP Poll, now they’re ranked No 15 after Saturday’s 28-17 victory at Iowa.

NFL…Washington was a 31-17 winner over the Packers. Aaron Rodgers finished 27 for 44 for 265 yards with two TDs while playing with a bulky brace on his left knee. The Buffalo Bills come to Lambeau Field next Sunday.

Cody Parkey’s third field goal of the game was a 43-yarder with 4:31 remaining to rally the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the winless Cardinals. The Bears trailed 14-0 after the first quarter before scoring 16 unanswered points. The first place Bears play Tampa Bay next Sunday.

MLB…The Cubs’ magic number to win the NL Central is down to five after Kyle Schwarber homered and had two RBIs in a 6-1 win over the White Sox. The Cubs are home to host the Pirates tonight. Cole Hamels gets the start. The White Sox stay home to play Cleveland. Dylan Covey will take the mound.

Christian Yelich smacked his 32nd home run and Travis Shaw added his 31st as the Brewers ripped the Pirates, 13-6 to stay 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. Yelich raised his batting average to an NL-leading .322. The Brewers open a three game series in St Louis, keading the Cardinals by two games in the wild card. Chase Anderson starts in game one.

PGA…Tiger Woods is able to celebrate a PGA victory for the first time in five years. Woods delivered the perfect ending to his amazing return from four back surgeries by taking the win at the Tour Championship by two strokes

