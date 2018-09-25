WLIP Sports Round Up 9/25/18

MLB…The Brewers are a step closer to claiming the first NL wild card following a 6-4 triumph over the Cardinals. Bud Norris threw away a pickoff attempt to bring home Eric Thames (thaymz) with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Milwaukee rallied after Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) homered in the sixth to put St. Louis ahead, 4-3. Ryan Braun hit a solo homer and worked out a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee moved three games ahead of the Redbirds with five to play. The Brewers also pulled within 1 1/2 games of the NL Central-leading Cubs. Gio Gonzalez starts for the Brewers in game two tonight.

Pitcher Cole Hamels slammed his second career home run, but it was the only scoring for the Cubs in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Jameson Taillon (TY’-ahn) gave up one run and five hits in seven innings to improve to 5-0 in his past seven starts. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer against the Cubs, who still have a magic number of two for clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth, and five to win the division. Mike Montgomery goes for the Cubs this evening.

Corey Kluber picked up his 20th victory and Brandon Guyer (GY’-ur) hit a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh as the Indians shut out the White Sox 4-0. James Shields starts for the Sox tonight.

NFL…The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1-1 after handing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers’ 30-27 victory at Tampa.

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson underwent surgery on his left ankle after the Green Bay Packers’ loss at Washington on Sunday and will be lost for the season. The surgery was performed in the Washington area and Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Wilkerson’s injury was “significant.” Wilkerson’s foot was trapped under another player while blocking, and he was carted off the field with his hands covering his facemask.

NHL…The Blackhawks host the Red Wings tonight in preseason play.

WLIP High School Football Game of the Week is Franklin at Indian Trail, 6:45 Friday night.

The Carthage Red Men host Elmhurst on Saturday. John Weiser has our coverage at 12:30 PM.

THE AP CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT