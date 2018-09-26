WLIP Sports Round up 9/26/18

Christian Yelich homered and drove in six runs, and the surging Milwaukee Brewers hurt St. Louis’ playoff chances with a 12-4 victory over the Cardinals. Ryan Braun went deep twice and Jesus Aguilar also connected as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games. The Brewers moved within one-half game of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals fell one-half game behind the Colorado Rockies for the second NL wild card. Braun says he loves to have something to play for in late September. Jhoulys Chacin starts for the Brewers tonight.

Kris Bryant exited with a bruised left wrist, Mike Montgomery got hit hard over four-plus innings and the Chicago Cubs stumbled again in their playoff run with a 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs missed a chance to clinch a franchise-record fourth straight trip to the postseason for the second time in as many nights. Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy says a lot of teams would like to be where Chicago is in the standings right now. Jose Quintana will try and stop the bleeding for the Cubs this evening.

Manager Joe Maddon says it wouldn’t be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell plays again for the Chicago Cubs. Maddon insists he has “no idea” if that will happen and knows “nothing about the process … playing itself out.”

The Chicago White Sox overcame a two-run, ninth-inning deficit and beat the Indians 5-4. Yolmer Sanchez hit an RBI single and scored on Daniel Palka’s two-run single. Jace Fry takes the ball for the Sox in the rubber match of the series.

Nike caused an uproar earlier this month with its ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick that debuted just as the football season was about to begin. The furor seems to have largely died down as the company reports rising earnings and increased sales on Tuesday. While purpose-driven marketing can be a land mine for some companies, others have found it a useful way to differentiate themselves in an increasingly polarized political landscape.

WLIP High School Football Game of the Week is Franklin at Indian Trail as they battle for first place in the SEC. Pregame at 6:45 Friday night.

On Saturday the Carthage Red Men look for their first conference win as they host Elmhurst. John Weiser with our coverage at 12:30 PM.

