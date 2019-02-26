WLIP Sports Roundup 2/26/19

WIAA Boys Regional Quarterfinals: Janesville Parker at Tremper; Reuther at Lake Mills; Shoreland Lutheran at St Francis; Christian Life at HOPE Christian; Destiny at St Joseph;

The Westosha Central Falcons are ranked 3rd in the new AP Wisconsin Prep Basketball Poll released Monday. The Falcons finished the regular season at 21-1 and a perfect 14-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play for a third straight conference championship. They’ll play the winner of tonight’s regional quarterfinal game between Milton and Waterford on Friday. If the Falcons win they host the regional final on Saturday. If it happens we’ll have that game for you here on WLIP.

College BB…It was a tough end to the Carthage Lady Reds season on Friday as they fell to Il-Wesleyan 78-59. Head Coach Tim Bernero told WLIP that a slow start doomed his team early on in the game. Still, Bernero says that it was a good season and that there is a lot of positives to build on for next year.

No 19 Wisconsin plays the Hoosiers in Indiana this evening.

NBA…(AP)–Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 117-106 Monday night without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the Greek Freak sat out with a sore right knee, the Bucks overcame a sluggish start to pick up their 17th win in 19 games. The Bucks are at Sacramento Wednesday; the Bulls will play the Grizzlies in Memphis.

NHL…The Blackhawks have activated goalie Corey Crawford off of injured reserve after he suffered his second concussion in a year. The Hawks play in Anaheim late Wednesday night.

Cactus League Baseball…The Angels edge the Brewers 4-3; The Cubs split a pair losing to the Dodgers 11-2 and beating the Padres 6-4. The White Sox and Giants played to a 4-4 tie.

Today: The Brewers play the Padres, the Cubs play the Diamondbacks; and the Sox play the Royals.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Friday when Indian Trail plays Horlick. Our coverage begins at 6:45 PM.