WLIP Sports Roundup 8/23/18

The Cubs rolled to an 8-2 win at Detroit on homers by David Bote, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs had scored exactly one run in each of their previous five games before Bote belted a two-run drive in the fifth. Daniel Murphy singled home a run in the fifth inning of his first game with the Cubs after being acquired in a trade from Washington on Tuesday. The Cubs head home to play the Reds, Cole Hamels gets the start.

The Cubs have placed infielder Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left middle finger. Russell is hitting .259 with five home runs and 37 RBIs this season. The move also provides a roster spot for infielder Daniel Murphy, who was acquired from Washington on Tuesday.

Freddy Peralta provided an RBI single and combined with two relievers on a five-hitter as the Brewers shut out the Reds, 4-0. Peralta struck out seven and limited Cincinnati to three singles to improve to 6-4. Christian Yelich was the offensive star by going 4-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI single to help Milwaukee stay 3 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. The Brewers are off today and host the Pirates tomorrow.

The Cardinals scored twice in the ninth to complete a three-game sweep of the Dodgers and stay 2 1/2 games off the NL Central lead.

Adam Engel broke a tie with a two-run homer in a five-run fifth, Carlos Rodon continued his torrid stretch with six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3. Nicky Delmonico and Tim Anderson also homered off Twins starter Kyle Gibson. The Sox head to Detroit next to play the Tigers.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed reliever Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for minor league right-hander Felix Paulino.

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the season. Coach Paul Chryst announced the suspension Wednesday, two days after Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was charged with felony sexual assault. Davis is Cephus’ roommate and was identified in the criminal complaint filed by authorities against Cephus and interviewed by police. Davis was not charged.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Football. Our Game of the Week is Waterford at Indian Trail on Friday. Pregame at 6:45, kick off at 7PM on WLIP.