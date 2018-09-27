WLIP Sports Update 9/27/18

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are the latest teams to clinch playoff berth. The Cubs squandered a 6-1 lead before Albert Almora Jr. provided a walk-off single in the 10th inning to push Chicago past the Pirates, 7-6. Jason Hayward slammed a two-run homer and Javier Baez picked up his NL-leading 111th RBI with a run-scoring single. Starling Marte extended the game with a two-run double off Justin Wilson in the ninth before the Cubs stopped a two-game skid and stayed a half-game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central. Almora says they would like to do more celebrating this weekend. The Cubs wrap up the series with Pittsburgh tonight. Jon Lester will be on the mound.

The Brewers nailed down their first playoff appearance in seven years with a 2-1 victory at St. Louis. Jhoulys Chacin combined with four relievers on a two-hitter and Travis Shaw delivered a pair of RBI singles. Chacin limited the Cards to one run and one hit over five innings to improve to 15-8. The Cardinals almost scored the tying run in the bottom of the eighth, but pinch-runner Adolis Garcia slipped rounding third and was thrown out at the plate by second baseman Hernan Perez to end the threat. MVP candidate Christian Yelich says it’s a thrill to reach the playoffs. The Brewers are off tonight and wrap up the regular season with Detroit starting tomorrow.

Edwin Encarnacion had a couple of big hits in the Indians’ 10-2 thumping of the White Sox, furnishing a three-run homer and an RBI single. The Sox are off today and play in Minnesota tomorrow night.

The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive back Bashaud Breeland, adding a veteran to take Davon House’s place after the cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy views quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as a player with special talents who needs more time to take in the new offense. Trubisky has struggled to a passer rating similar to what he had last season and the Bears’ offense is 27th in red zone TD percentage.

WLIP High School Football Game of the Week is Franklin at Indian Trail. Pregame at 6:45 tomorrow night.

On Saturday the Carthage Red Men host Elmhurst College. John Weiser has our coverage at 12:30 PM.

THE AP CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.