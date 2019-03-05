WLIP Sports Wrap Up 3/5/19

NBA…The Phoenix Suns rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 114-105. Giannis scored 21 in defeat. The Bucks host the Pacers on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Eric Bledsoe to a contract extension. Bledsoe, 29, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for the East-leading Bucks.

The Bulls play the Pacers in Indiana tonight.

Cactus League Baseball…The Brewers were off; the Cubs topped the Reds 9-1; and the Sox and Angels played to a 6-6 tie.

Today…the Brewers play the Rockies; the Cubs play the Angels; and the Sox have split squad games with the Indians and the Padres.

The Cubs have named Jon Lester as their Opening Day starter for the fourth straight year.

WLIP is your home for Kenosha High School Basketball. Our next game is Thursday night when Westosha Central plays Elkhorn in the Sectional Semi Finals. Our coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

