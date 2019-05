We are proud to announce our new landscaping company, Grow N Mow Inc! The WLIP Studio’s located on Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie, WI have never looked so good! If you need any landscaping, spring cleaning or yard work at your home or business, please give Grow N Mow a call at 262.320.4440. Serving all of Northern Illinois & Southern Wisconsin. Ask for Joe and tell him you heard about it on WLIP! Happy Spring!