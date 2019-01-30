WLIP Voice of Lake County 013019

Man Killed by Plow in Libertyville: Update ID and Cause of Death

Vander Tuuk 1-30-19

(Libertyville, IL) A man killed after being struck by a plow in Libertyville has been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Donald Anderson died of multiple traumatic injuries after being struck by a village plow on Monday morning. The 75-year-old was clearing his driveway with a snow-blower when he was hit. The driver of the plow has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being performed by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Bond Set for Man Accused of Killing State Trooper from Lake County

Vander Tuuk 1-30-19

(Skokie, IL) Bond has been set for a Kenosha County man accused of killing an Illinois State Trooper from Lake County. A Cook County judge ordered Scott Larsen of Somers to be held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. Larsen is charged with reckless homicide in the January 12th death of Trooper Christopher Lambert. Lambert was assisting with a multi-vehicle accident on I-294 near Willow Road when he was struck by a vehicle. Authorities say Larsen waited for, and cooperated with the investigation…but cannabis was said to be found in his system, and he allegedly illegally tried to pass the accident on the left shoulder. Future court dates for the 60-year-old are currently unknown.

Bus Driver Dies in Libertyville

Vander Tuuk 1-30-19

(Libertyville, IL) Officials in Libertyville are investigating after a bus driver crashed into several parked cars, and later died. The unidentified driver hit three parked cars outside the Highland Middle School just before 6 o’clock on Tuesday evening. Authorities responded and rushed the man to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending, and the incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Frigid weather could be ‘historic’ in Illinois

Associated Press 1-30-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation as double-digit subzero temperatures settle into portions of Illinois. Pritzker said the cold weather may bring low temperatures that most Illinoisan’s have never seen before. Forecasters say the actual temperature could dip to 27 below zero in northern Illinois with wind chill values as low as 55 below. National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Miller called the frigid weather “life threatening.” He says records going back to the 1800s could fall and frost bite is possible within 5 to 10 minutes.