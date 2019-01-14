WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/1/4/19

Man accused in death of girl, 4, who spilled juice on Xbox

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-14-19

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) Lake County prosecutors say they’ll seek a life sentence for a Waukegan man accused of beating a 4-year-old girl to death, after she spilled juice on an Xbox console. Prosecutors claim the “heinous” circumstances justify the possible sentence for Johnathan Fair. Fair is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, Skylar Mendez. Authorities say the 19-year-old was babysitting the young girl last month when she was fatally injured. Fair brought her to a hospital and initially claimed she’d fallen. She died a few days later, after doctors were unable to reduce the swelling on her brain. If convicted, Fair would face a minimum of 60-years in prison. He is due for arraignment on February 17.

Lake County ISP trooper killed in possible weather-related accident

Associated Press/VanderTuuk 1-14-19

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois State Police say a trooper from Highland Park was killed over the weekend in an accident in which the winter weather may have played a role. The director of the ISP says trooper Christopher Lambert had gotten out of his squad car on Saturday afternoon, responding to a three-vehicle crash along I-294 near Willow Road, when a car struck him. Leo Schmitz says snowfall could have been a factor, and that the investigation is considered ongoing. The 34-year-old was married with a daughter. Schmitz called Lambert a hero and said “everybody loved him.”

Armed Robbery Suspect Shot by Concealed Carry Holder

Vander Tuuk 1-14-19

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan say a Gurnee man shot a would-be armed robber, after that man demanded property at gunpoint. The incident happened last week Thursday afternoon, when the 30-year-old victim, and Lawrence Dye met to finish a deal agreed to on the app “Let Go.” But when the victim arrived, the suspect and another man reportedly approached, and demanded the property. Dye is accused of pulling a gun at that point, but the 30-year-old Gurnee resident pulled his own weapon and fired 3 times, hitting the would-be robber in the leg. The other man fled unhurt. The victim did have a concealed carry permit. The 20-year-old Dye, meantime, was briefly hospitalized, and is now charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.