WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/10/19

Swatting Arrest in Gurnee Are Incident

(Gurnee, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced a warrant filed in connection with an incident that turned out to be a false police call. Back on December 11th, a call came in about a man threatening violence to his wife at a Warren Township home. A large police presence responded, and turned up no evidence that the couple inside intended anyone any harm. A subsequent investigation showed a woman identified as Keesha Ingram of Chicago, believed the targeted victim of the incident owed her money. Ingram allegedly felt that the victim wasn’t paying what she was owed, and made the phone call as revenge. The 41-year-old suspect is now wanted, and is being sought on a 25-thousand-dollar warrant for felony disorderly conduct

Zion Armed Robbery Arrest

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest in a string of armed robbery cases. At least four such incidents took place starting back on December 15th in the 2600 blocks of both Gabriel and Gideon Avenues. An investigation turned up a possible suspect, who was also linked to several armed robberies and a shooting in Racine, Wisconsin. Then on Monday, two more armed robbery calls came in from the same Zion area as the previous incidents, and officers were eventually able to apprehend Donte Gates, who was hiding in an apartment attic. The 27-year-old now faces four counts of aggravated robbery, and a 300-thousand-dollar bond here in Lake County. Additional charges are expected to be filed in Racine.

Former Illinois lawmaker charged with posting sexual images

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) A former state representative who resigned last year amid allegations that he posted online explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend…has been indicted on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office says the charges against Nick Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims. The office did not elaborate further. Last year, the first-term Lake Barrington Republican announced his resignation, after an ex-girlfriend made the allegations. The release does not identify the two victims or say if the ex-girlfriend is one of them. Sauer represented areas of Barrington, Libertyville, Green Oaks, Long Grove and more.

Warren Township High School Strike Teacher’s Possibility

(Gurnee, IL) While nothing is imminent, teachers in the Warren Township High School District have taken steps to strike, if a new contract can’t be reached. Union officials say over 99% of it’s members voted to authorize a strike if a new deal can’t be reached. Teachers in District 121 have been working without a contract since June 30th, and have been in negotiations on a new deal for about a year. There is no word on a time table for a possible strike…both sides are expected to meet at least 4 times this month alone.

New session of Illinois Legislature underway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The new session of the Illinois Legislature is underway with the largest percentage of Democratic lawmakers serving in Springfield in more than five decades. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton and GOP House leader Jim Durkin and Senate leader Bill Brady all were re-elected Wednesday to their leadership posts. Outgoing Gov. Bruce Rauner presided over the Senate swearing-in. He leaves office Monday, when Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritkzer will be inaugurated. Democrats now have a 74-44 House majority and a 40-19 majority in the Senate…the largest percentage since 1964. Before the new session began the previous Senate gave final approval to a measure requested by Pritzker to raise salaries by 15 percent for agency directors and assistant directors.