WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/11/19

Outstanding Warrant Arrest

Vander Tuuk 1-11-19

(Ingleside, IL) An Ingleside man wanted on outstanding warrants in Lake County, has been arrested in Wisconsin. Steven Klubertanz was wanted on a 350-thousand-dollar warrant for four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, stemming from an investigation that started back in August. The investigation showed that Klubertanz allegedly abused a juvenile family member between June and December of 2017 at his Ingleside residence. The warrant was officially issued on January 4th, and officials learned that the 39-year-old had likely left Lake County. On Wednesday, they found Klubertanz at a family member’s home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, near the Dells. He was taken into custody without incident, and is currently being held while awaiting extradition to Lake County.

Warrant Arrest Zion

Vnader Tuuk 1-11-19

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced the arrest of a wanted man. On Wednesday, police spotted Harlin Barnes, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of justice. Barnes attempted to flee from the arresting officers, but was apprehended just a short time later. Authorities say a handgun and suspected crack cocaine were located on the 19-year-old as he was being taken into custody. He has now been charged with the obstruction warrant, as well as unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Barnes is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.

Ex-Illinois lawmaker ordered off social media after charges

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-11-19

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) A Lake County Judge has ordered a former Illinois legislator to stay off social media, after he was accused of posting nude photos of two women on-line without their permission. Former state Rep. Nick Sauer was hit with a $30,000 bond on Thursday, and was later released after posting the required 10-percent. The judge also ordered Sauer to have no contact with his two alleged victims. The first-term Republican was indicted Wednesday on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images. Sauer did not speak during the hearing, and attorneys for neither side would give comment as they left the courtroom. Sauer is due back in court on February 6th.