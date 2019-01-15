WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/15/19

Winthrop Harbor Assault Arrest

(Winthrop Harbor, IL) A Winthrop Harbor man is in the Lake County Jail, after an assault investigation. Police say they were called by the Vista East Hospital in mid-December about possible sexual abuse to a child patient. That launched an investigation, which eventually led to Matthew Chapman, who was taken into custody without incident. The 38-year-old is currently facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13. Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars, and Chapman is due in court on Thursday.

Pritzker Sworn in as Illinois Governor

(Springfield, IL) Illinois officially has a new Governor. JB Pritzker was sworn in on Monday as the 43rd Governor in state history. During his inaugural address, Pritzker said the State of Illinois is not broken despite massive budget, bill and pension deficits, and one of the worst credit ratings in the United States. The first-term Democrat pledged to change the state’s income tax structure to make wealthier residents pay more. He also said he will move quickly to legalize recreational marijuana, and devise a capital construction program, as well as pushing the state’s minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour.