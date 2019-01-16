WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/16/19

Armed Robbery Gurnee

Vander Tuuk 1-16-19

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee are investigating, after a man robbed a restaurant. The incident took place on Monday night at the Pizza Hut in the 53-hundred-block of Grand Avenue. Police say a man walked into the restaurant and displayed what appeared to be a black handgun before demanding cash and fleeing on foot. The suspect is described as a male, about 5’8”, weight 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a mask. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Murder Trial Postponed Again

Vander Tuuk 1-16-19

(Waukegan, IL) The trial of a man accused of murdering a Waukegan high School student has been delayed. Willie Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Dayviontay Jackson back in November of 2016. The case has already been delayed several times, and the latest setback came when a witness to the crime could not be confirmed. Trial was supposed to start on Tuesday, but it has now been pushed back to January 28th. Prosecutors say the issue started with an argument between the unrelated Jacksons’, and eventually led to the suspect shooting the victim some 14 times. The 21-year-old Willie Jackson remains in the Lake County Jail on a 3-million-dollar bond.

Trial Set for Demon Dad

Vander Tuuk 1-16-19

(Waukegan, IL) Trial has been set for a Waukegan man accused of locking his 10-year-old daughter in the basement of his home, fearing she was possessed by a demon. Randy Swopes, who is acting as his own defense, requested the April 29th trial date. Swopes was originally found mentally unfit for trial in December, after claiming that several local judges, lawyers and politicians entered his home to perform rituals with the 10-year-old victim. Earlier this month, the 48-year-old was once again deemed fit and returned to the Lake County Jail where he remains held on a 750-thousand-dollar bond. On Tuesday, a new judge took over the case after a request from the defense. Further proceedings will be handled in front of Judge Victoria Rossetti.

Wanted Offender

Vander Tuuk 1-16-19

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s Officials are seeking the public’s help in locating an Ingleside man wanted on outstanding warrants. Barry Deacon is wanted on a 250-thousand-dollar warrant for Failure of a Sexual Offender to Report Change of Address…and a 750-thousand-dollar warrant for two counts each of criminal sexual assault and abuse. Deacon was said to flee his reported residence after an investigation last November, where he is accused of molesting a juvenile family member. Officials believe the 34-year-old is either still in the Ingleside area, or hiding in Chicago. He is described as a white male, around 5’7”, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with more information on Deacon is encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team, or the Crimestoppers.

Pritzker restores wage increases, signs pay-equity order

Associated Press 1-16-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker used his first full day in office to restore frozen wage increases for unionized state employees. The Democrat also took other pro-worker action Tuesday. Pritzker announced that union employees would begin getting seniority-based “step” increases in pay. Those contractually required increases were frozen by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner four years ago during still-unresolved contract negotiations. Pritzker did not say how much the extra pay would cost, though it is not retroactive. The governor also signed executive orders to prohibit state agencies from asking prospective employees their salary histories. Advocates believe it’s discriminatory toward women who enter and leave the workforce more often.

GOP blasts Pritzker on wage increases

Associated Press 1-16-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Republican Party chairman is criticizing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s action to restore frozen wage increases to state workers. Tim Schneider says the Democrat’s action Tuesday constitutes “reckless spending … without specifying the costs.” Pritzker ordered more than 20,000 unionized state workers to begin receiving seniority-based “step” salary increases required by contract. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner stopped paying them in July 2015 because there was no contract with the state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. But a state appellate court ruled in 2017 they must be paid. Pritzker’s order requires only that they be paid going forward. Schneider says in a statement that the Pritzker agenda will be one of “borrow, tax, spend, repeat.”