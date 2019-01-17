WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/17/19

Round Lake Park Shooting

(Round Lake Park, IL) Police in Round Lake Park are trying to figure out the details surrounding a shots fired call. Authorities were called on Tuesday night to the 300 block of Forest Glen Drive. At this point it looks like two groups, comprised of mainly teens, got into an argument, and guns were pulled. Shell casings were found at the scene, but no one was injured by the gunfire despite a couple cars and a home being hit. Police officials say they have leads in the case, but have no established motive, and no suspects in custody at this point.

Teen Escapes Police, Arrested After Tollway Chase

(RIverwoods, IL) A teen led Lake County authorities on a chase after escaping from custody. The incident started on Wednesday afternoon when the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for burglarizing a vehicle in the Riverwoods area. The boy wasn’t handcuffed, and was able to escape from an officer at the police station. The teen then reportedly stole an SUV from a nearby country club, and headed for I-94. The suspect was recaptured, after authorities were able to use OnStar to slow the stolen vehicle on the Edens Spur near Route 41. It’s unclear at this point what new charges the teen faces, as additional information regarding the incident was not released.

Funeral set for Highland Park ISP trooper killed during snowstorm

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) Funeral services are tomorrow for an Illinois State Police trooper from Lake County, that was killed when he was struck by a vehicle along the Tri-State tollway during a snowstorm. The funeral for Trooper Christopher Lambert is planned for 10 o‘clock Friday morning at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. The 34-year-old Highland Park resident was headed home last Saturday on I-294 near Northbrook when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash. A car then struck him. Lambert grew up in Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Halley Martin, parents and 1-year-old daughter.